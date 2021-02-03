TigerIllustrated - National Signing Daze

CLEMSON -- A drama-less National Signing Day might be as good a time as any to ponder the drama to come in a whole new world of college football recruiting.

For decades you've become accustomed to those exhilarating days when you're hitting refresh 700 times in a day to learn whether a high school player is coming to your school.

Now consider the routine of hitting refresh 700 times in a day to learn whether one of your own players is staying at your school.

That's probably not a world that Clemson will be fully immersed in because of the strength of the culture built by Dabo Swinney. The walls of his football fortress are strong enough to withstand most of this stuff.