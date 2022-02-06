 TigerIllustrated - Nearly 40 years of Clemson recruiting classes
Nearly 40 years of Clemson recruiting classes

Last week Clemson's coaching staff wrapped up its 2022 recruiting class, which closed at No. 10 in the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings. The Tigers' class was again No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 2022 haul marked the eighth time Clemson signed a top 10 class under head coach Dabo Swinney and the fifth consecutive year the Tigers have finished in the top 10.

Clemson's 2023 recruiting class is already underway with a commitment from Miami (Fla.) four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph. The Tigers' 2023 class is expected to be one of the largest in the Swinney Era.

Nearly 40 Years Of Clemson's Football Recruiting Classes
YEAR NATIONAL RANKING RECRUITING SERVICE COACH

1985

9th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1986

13th

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1987

10th

Joe Terranova - Super Prep

Danny Ford

1988

3rd

Super Prep

Danny Ford

1989

3rd

Joe Terranova

Danny Ford

1990

NR

Ken Hatfield

1991

35th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1992

6th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1993

24th

Super Prep

Ken Hatfield

1994

16th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1995

10th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1996

14th

Super Prep

Tommy West

1997

15th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1998

26th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy West

1999

24th

National Recruiting Advisor

Tommy Bowden

2000

31st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2001

11th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2002

22nd

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2003

67th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2004

61st

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2005

17th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2006

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2007

16th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2008

12th

Rivals.com

Tommy Bowden

2009

37th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2010

19th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2011

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2012

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2013

14th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2014

13th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2015

4th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2016

6th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2017

22nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2018

8th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2019

9th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2020

2nd

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2021

6th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney

2022

10th

Rivals.com

Dabo Swinney
