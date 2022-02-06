Nearly 40 years of Clemson recruiting classes

Last week Clemson's coaching staff wrapped up its 2022 recruiting class, which closed at No. 10 in the Rivals.com national recruiting class rankings. The Tigers' class was again No. 1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 2022 haul marked the eighth time Clemson signed a top 10 class under head coach Dabo Swinney and the fifth consecutive year the Tigers have finished in the top 10.

Clemson's 2023 recruiting class is already underway with a commitment from Miami (Fla.) four-star receiver Nathaniel Joseph. The Tigers' 2023 class is expected to be one of the largest in the Swinney Era.