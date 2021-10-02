Never easy
CLEMSON | Early in the fourth quarter, the Tiger Band played the song "I Need A Hero."
Five games in, an electric offense is not going to save the day.
But BT Potter and a few key defensive stops -- and, OK, some bobbled snaps by Boston College -- did save the night for Clemson in a 19-13 victory that was every bit as difficult as the score would suggest.
It seemed crazy not long ago to think a Clemson offense wouldn't be able to crack 20 points with regularity.
Now it seems not shocking at all because this is just who the Tigers are as they head into a much-needed open date with a 3-2 record.
After showing real progress in the first half with 261 yards, the Tigers bogged down thereafter and couldn't find the end zone.
And they couldn't find a first down after a big stop, leading to Boston College slicing right down the field to bring agony to the crowd that filled Death Valley and did its part.
A dropped interception in the end zone by Tyler Venables felt like the last chance as the Eagles set up from Clemson's 11 on second down.
But backup quarterback and former walk-on Dennis Grosel, subbing for the injured Phil Jurkovec, bobbled the shotgun snap and the ball bounced to the turf.
K.J. Henry raced in to recover it and deliver sweet relief with 49 seconds on the clock.
OK, not total relief. Not with this offense, which still had to show it could successfully execute two kneel-downs.
Boston College suffered its first loss of the season and was dealt another gut punch in Clemson after squandering an 18-point deficit in last year's narrow loss.
The Tigers finished with 438 yards, 231 rushing, on 68 plays after totaling 40 plays in regulation in last week's double-overtime loss at N.C. State.
Boston College wasn't able to run the ball but was able to manufacture drives, including a swift march down the field on its first possession of the second half to tie the score at 13.
The Eagles had 19 first downs to Clemson's 18 and totaled 357 yards, but just 46 on the ground.
Clemson had four sacks and nine tackles for loss. The Eagles fumbled four times, and the one Clemson recovered was big.
DJ Uiagalelei threw for 207 yards on a 13-of-28 clip and misfired often in the second half.
Then again, his receivers weren't great at helping him either. Clemson's offense finally got moving again in the fourth quarter, but drops by Jaelyn Lay and Joseph Ngata (at the 2-yard line) caused more groans from the stands.
Ngata did finish with 111 yards receiving on four catches, including a 54-yarder to jump-start the aforementioned possession.
The Tigers lost Justyn Ross in the first half after he left the field and went into the locker room for an extended period. He returned in the second half wearing warmups.
Kobe Pace had 125 yards on 19 carries, including a 59-yarder for a touchdown early, in relief of the injured Will Shipley. Phil Mafah had 58 yards on seven carries, and Uiagalelei ran for 50 on 12 carries.
After they went 75 yards in four plays to knot the score at 13, the Eagles' following drives went like this: punt, punt, interception, punt, punt, turnover on downs, lost fumble.
Boston College's last three drives reached Clemson's 43-yard line, Clemson's 31 and Clemson's 11.
The Tigers' next game is at Syracuse on Friday, Oct. 15.
And it's hard to think that or any other game will be easy.
