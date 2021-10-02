Never easy

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry is shown here Saturday night recovering a fumble late from Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel. (Getty)

After showing real progress in the first half with 261 yards, the Tigers bogged down thereafter and couldn't find the end zone. And they couldn't find a first down after a big stop, leading to Boston College slicing right down the field to bring agony to the crowd that filled Death Valley and did its part. A dropped interception in the end zone by Tyler Venables felt like the last chance as the Eagles set up from Clemson's 11 on second down. But backup quarterback and former walk-on Dennis Grosel, subbing for the injured Phil Jurkovec, bobbled the shotgun snap and the ball bounced to the turf. K.J. Henry raced in to recover it and deliver sweet relief with 49 seconds on the clock. OK, not total relief. Not with this offense, which still had to show it could successfully execute two kneel-downs. Boston College suffered its first loss of the season and was dealt another gut punch in Clemson after squandering an 18-point deficit in last year's narrow loss. The Tigers finished with 438 yards, 231 rushing, on 68 plays after totaling 40 plays in regulation in last week's double-overtime loss at N.C. State. Boston College wasn't able to run the ball but was able to manufacture drives, including a swift march down the field on its first possession of the second half to tie the score at 13. The Eagles had 19 first downs to Clemson's 18 and totaled 357 yards, but just 46 on the ground.