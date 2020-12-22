TigerIllustrated - Never say never

Dabo Land is different, sure. But it's not Fantasy Land.

There are so many too-good-to-be-true elements to this incredible run that sometimes reality gets covered up in the raging orange tide of bliss.

That fact came to light yesterday and this morning, when facts came to light that Brent Venables was in the thick of serious conversations with Auburn about its head-coaching vacancy.

The common reaction among Clemson fans upon hearing Venables told Auburn no-thanks is to 1) Say hallelujah; 2) Make fun of Auburn for a horribly bungled search.