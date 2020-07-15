 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney Kamari Lassiter
New 4-star offer details whether Clemson has time to prevail

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's staff responded quickly Tuesday night in light of its new need for a cornerback in this class.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian four-star Kamari Lassiter picked up an offer following a lengthy talk with corners coach Mike Reed.

