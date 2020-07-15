New 4-star offer details whether Clemson has time to prevail
Clemson's staff responded quickly Tuesday night in light of its new need for a cornerback in this class.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian four-star Kamari Lassiter picked up an offer following a lengthy talk with corners coach Mike Reed.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news