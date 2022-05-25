The first time Clemson's newest offer -- Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett four-star defensive tackle Kayden McDonald -- went to a Clemson game, it was as a guest of then-recruiting target A.J. Terrell, a family friend.

So after McDonald picked up an offer Tuesday from the Tigers, he spoke with A.J. and his brother, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner offer Avieon Terrell.