Clemson has made a strong play for Virginia’s top defensive backs in the last couple of cycles, reeling in four-stars Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Greene along the way.

A four-star from the state was among the Tigers’ initial round of offers to rising juniors earlier this month.

Norfolk (Va.) Norview corner Daylen Everette drew an offer from Clemson corners coach Mike Reed.