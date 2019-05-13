THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In the 2019 offseason, Dabo Swinney is a megastar who adds to his celebrity simply by attending professional basketball and baseball games.

In the 2009 offseason, he was a relative nobody who knew enough to know he didn't have it all figured out.

A dismantling of South Carolina in the regular-season finale had signaled better days were ahead, in addition to signaling that Swinney was the right man for the job. A bumbling offensive showing against Nebraska in the Gator Bowl suggested more of the same Tommy Bowden rollercoaster.

Swinney wanted to learn from a master, so he called up Bob Stoops. The Sooners had amassed a 102-19 record over the previous nine seasons. Stoops said no-thanks, so Swinney called up the head of another machine.

Mack Brown said sure, come on.