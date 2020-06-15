 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney Larry Turner-Gooden
New California 4-star target calls Clemson his dream school

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

A highly regarded California prospect has coveted a Clemson offer since his freshman year.

He got it at the end of last week.

Playa Del Ray (Calif.) St. Bernard four-star rising junior athlete Larry Turner-Gooden picked up a Clemson offer during his first interaction with the staff.

