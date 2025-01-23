BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The offers have been pouring in for Clemson's newest football target (offer) - (DB) Kaden Gebhardt of Lewis Center, OH, notably Ohio State, of course Penn State, USC, Nebraska and a host of others.



Following his Clemson visit, Tigerillustrated.com spoke with Gebhardt to discuss more on his connection with new Tiger defensive coordinator Tom Allen, his campus visit, recruitment and more.

NEW CLEMSON FOOTBALL OFFER WEIGHS IN ON TOM ALLEN CONNECTION, CAMPUS VISIT (For subscribers-only)