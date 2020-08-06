New Clemson football schedule released
CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers now have much-needed clarity on their fall weekends after the Atlantic Coast Conference released revised schedules this morning.
Clemson will open its season on the road in Winston-Salem on September 12 while also closing its regular season slate on the road in Blacksburg on December 5.
NEW CLEMSON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 2020
Sept. 12: at Wake Forest
Sept. 19: Non-conference Game (TBD)
Sept. 26: OPEN
Oct. 3: VIRGINIA
Oct. 10: MIAMI
Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech
Oct. 24: SYRACUSE
Oct. 31: BOSTON COLLEGE
Nov. 7: at Notre Dame
Nov. 14: OPEN
Nov. 21: at Florida State
Nov. 28: PITT
Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech
