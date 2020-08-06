CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers now have much-needed clarity on their fall weekends after the Atlantic Coast Conference released revised schedules this morning.

Clemson will open its season on the road in Winston-Salem on September 12 while also closing its regular season slate on the road in Blacksburg on December 5.

NEW CLEMSON FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 2020

Sept. 12: at Wake Forest

Sept. 19: Non-conference Game (TBD)

Sept. 26: OPEN

Oct. 3: VIRGINIA

Oct. 10: MIAMI

Oct. 17: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: SYRACUSE

Oct. 31: BOSTON COLLEGE

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame

Nov. 14: OPEN

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: PITT

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech

