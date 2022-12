When Tennessee's mammoth showdown at Georgia was still a game, still very much tense, the Bulldogs were at the Vols' 13-yard line but faced a third-and-10.

Tennessee blitzed, and linebacker Juwan Mitchell came free right up the middle and had a direct line to Stetson Bennett.

As he has done so many times, Bennett used quick reaction time to escape Mitchell. Then he turned on the jets to beat two other defenders to the outside with everyone else in man coverage.

Another defender, defensive back Jaylen McCollough, loomed inside the 5-yard line.