We're going to need to see and hear a lot more before we climb aboard the notion that Mike Jones can follow the lineage of Isaiah Simmons and Dorian O'Daniel at the nickel/SAM spot.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Jones did seem to turn heads during the nine spring practices. And it's not as though O'Daniel quickly blossomed into an exceptionally versatile weapon after his arrival here.