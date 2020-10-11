CLEMSON | It would be one thing if this were the NFL and a dynasty could be built on the sweet-spot jackpot of hitting on a nucleus of stars who hang around for years and years.

That phenomenon does apply at Clemson, but only on the sideline. The constant has been superstar coaches who decide life is too good here to go sniffing around for allegedly greener grass elsewhere.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

But relative to the X's and O's those coaches move around on a dry-erase board but then must set free to flourish or flail under the lights in front of the nation, there's constant flux.

Eligibility is finite. Beyond that, there's an endless succession of curveballs.