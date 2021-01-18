TigerIllustrated - New faces, same places

CLEMSON -- Every year, assorted national writers are in a race to file their "Way too early" Top 25 before the confetti even drops on the national championship winner.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com dutifully spent a couple weeks researching his projection. He thought about putting Oklahoma at the top spot before learning about a couple of high-profile transfers from the Sooners. Alabama seemed like a good call based on what happened in Miami, but then it dawned on him what would happen when the team landed in Tuscaloosa (a mess of stars departing, plus some coaches).

He finally settled on Clemson, the team that at last check was in disarray in the Sugar Bowl while getting its throat punched in by Ohio State.