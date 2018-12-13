Another offensive line target visiting today
Thursday morning brought more moving and shaking in recruiting as the early National Signing Day quickly approaches.
Clemson's coaching staff will play host to another offensive lineman now on its radar today, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.
The 6'6 offensive tackle has a good pedigree, as his father who stands at 6-foot-8 played in the National Football League.
Buy a new annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com, using the promo code 50Clemson, and get 50% off your first year's subscription
Code: 50Clemson
Offer: 50% off FIRST YEAR of annual subscription!
Offer valid through January, 9, 2019
Sign up HERE and don't forget to use the PROMO code: 50Clemson