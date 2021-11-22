New QB offer has 'unforgettable' day at Clemson

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

While other recruits were watching Clemson warm-ups Saturday, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian junior quarterback Christopher Vizzina was working his phone.

There were grandparents to call.

Clemson had offered.

"No matter where I go, I'm going to remember that day for the rest of my life," Vizzina told Tigerillustrated.com.