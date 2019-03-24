Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Once upon a time at Clemson, K.J. Henry and Mike Jones would've been shoo-ins to play right away.

Henry would've been the jewel of a recruiting class, a rare five-star acquisition, and would've faced pressure to be an impact player right away -- even if he still needed physical development and wasn't quite ready to be that type of performer.

Jones, who showed immediate promise upon arrival at Clemson, would've been hard to redshirt back in the days when the Tigers weren't racking up top-10 recruiting classes almost by rule.

But these are different times, and in 2018 Clemson's staff was able to hold both of them. But the new redshirt rule did allow them to play in the maximum four games, as Henry totaled 39 snaps and Jones 15.