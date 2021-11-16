 TigerIllustrated - Newest Clemson offer lines up official visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 11:46:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Newest Clemson offer lines up official visit

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!

The wheels are moving fast for Clemson's newest offer in this cycle.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's Wade Woodaz collected his formal offer upon visiting for the Tigers' victory against UConn on Saturday.

"It was phenomenal," Woodaz told Tigerillustrated.com. "I loved everything about the visit. I loved the coaching staff, the environment. It was all really good."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}