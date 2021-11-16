Newest Clemson offer lines up official visit
From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!
The wheels are moving fast for Clemson's newest offer in this cycle.
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's Wade Woodaz collected his formal offer upon visiting for the Tigers' victory against UConn on Saturday.
"It was phenomenal," Woodaz told Tigerillustrated.com. "I loved everything about the visit. I loved the coaching staff, the environment. It was all really good."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news