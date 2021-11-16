Newest Clemson offer lines up official visit

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

The wheels are moving fast for Clemson's newest offer in this cycle.

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit's Wade Woodaz collected his formal offer upon visiting for the Tigers' victory against UConn on Saturday.

"It was phenomenal," Woodaz told Tigerillustrated.com. "I loved everything about the visit. I loved the coaching staff, the environment. It was all really good."