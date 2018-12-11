THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- A few days after the spring game, we began a series of articles taking a deep dive into each position group.

Each of these articles featured a category entitled "A Stab at the Starter."

So you knew the story on the quarterbacks was going to be a bit of a sensation. Trevor Lawrence had just lit it up in the spring game, while Kelly Bryant kind of stunk it up. But that was just one small snapshot that didn't tell the whole story of spring practice.