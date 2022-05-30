High standards
CLEMSON -- Myles Murphy had seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss last season as a sophomore.
That's pretty good.
But pretty good is probably not the standard Murphy was going to be measured by when he signed with Clemson as a 5-star prospect in the freshman class of 2020.
And not the standard by which he's measuring himself.
A lot of defensive ends out there would love to have the career Murphy has had to date.
