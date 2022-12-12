CLEMSON -- When Olu Oluwatimi told Clemson's coaches no-thanks last year and transferred to Michigan from Virginia, his premise was that the Wolverines would better prepare him for the NFL.

It'd be hard to argue against that logic now, with the center having collected both the Rimington and Outland awards. Oluwatimi is the point man for a running attack that is averaging 243 yards a game and 5.64 yards a carry as Michigan coasts into the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Oluwatimi's decision at the time, and others' decisions that have and will follow, is illustrative of the tide that Thomas Austin and Clemson's staff are fighting against as they battle perceptions that favor other schools in offensive line recruiting.

The long-term knock on Clemson in this area is certainly far from a crippling blow; the Tigers managed a whole lot of success from 2015 to 2020 and the offensive line was part of it, not to mention that at present the trajectory of Austin's group seems pointed up.

Still, a couple of portal developments over the past year present reminders that Clemson has some ground to make up in convincing offensive linemen that this is the place that can best prepare them for the next level.