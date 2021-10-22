Ngata to miss Pitt game

Losing wideout and former 5-star Joe Ngata is another big blow to a Clemson offense that has struggled all season. (Tigerillustrated.com)

This time it appears there's more time to prepare for Ngata's absence, though any absence is a problem for an offense that hasn't reached 20 points in regulation in its five games against FBS competition. The receiving corps has already been dealing with the absence of EJ Williams and Frank Ladson. Williams has been playing with a broken finger and had to undergo scope surgery for an injured knee. Ladson has been dealing with a groin injury.