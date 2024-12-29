BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Shoring up the 2025 roster has been the top priority in Clemson this holiday season.

In fact, Clemson staffers have spent the last week if not weeks haggling and negotiating with agents all trying to squeeze the most NIL dollars for their client.

Clemson picking its spots in where to invest its resources has been no easy task.

NIL AND CLEMSON's GOALS OF DEVELOPMENT AND ROSTER RETENTION (For subscribers-only)