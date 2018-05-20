THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

How does the uncertain situation at quarterback affect the team psychologically?

Look, this thing is going to get sorted out and we think in a satisfactory fashion regardless of who the guy is. Because an offseason of intense competition among four really talented quarterbacks is going to produce a heck of a starter.

But the question asked pertains to the right now, and boy is this a weird situation given all the dynamics.

Kelly Bryant led this program to 12 wins, an ACC title and another CFP appearance when very few people thought that possible this time last year. But he has not looked good at all in his last two public showings, the latest in the spring game when he struggled with throws and showed body language that was ... less than uplifting.