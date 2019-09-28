THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel No. 1 Clemson finally got a scare, and it survived. Barely. The top-ranked, boasting a 19-game winning streak, marched into Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina and faced a much tougher challenge than most expected. North Carolina had a chance to take the lead with a two-point conversion with 1:14 to play, but the Tar Heels were stuffed and the Tigers escaped with a 21-20 victory. ALSO SEE: Official Tigerillustrated.com In-game Thread Discussion - For Subscribers-only | Clemson's verbal commitments | Junior commitments The game was tied at 14-14 entering the fourth quarter, and the Tar Heels were driving into Clemson territory. But Clemson’s defense would step up, getting a stop on fourth-and-short near midfield.

Clemson entered Saturday's game against UNC as a 27-point favorite (Getty)

The Tigers’ offense then capitalized on the good field position when Trevor Lawrence found Tee Higgins for a go-ahead 38-yard touchdown catch. That score proved to be the game-winner, even after UNC freshman quarterback Sam Howell took his team the length of the field in the final minutes.

Javonte Williams’ one-yard plunge cut the Clemson lead to 21-20, and Mack Brown opted to go for two and the lead. The Tar Heels dialed up an option play, and Howell was smothered by an array of Clemson defenders. The pitch somehow made its way to a UNC back, but Clemson was there to get the stop. From there, UNC tried an onside kick, but Clemson recovered it and took a knee to finally breathe a sigh of relief.

CLEMSON'S OFFENSE HAS ISSUES TO SORT OUT