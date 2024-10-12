No. 10 Clemson rolls in 49-14 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Cade Klubnik passed for three touchdowns and Phil Mafah added two short touchdown runs as No. 10 Clemson rolled past Wake Forest 49-14 on Saturday for its fifth straight win.

The Tigers (5-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) turned a couple of interceptions into touchdowns as they started to pull away with a 28-point second quarter.

Klubnik threw for 309 yards on 31 for 41 passing and Mafah gained 118 yards on 20 carries.

The Tigers threw in some wrinkles, with receiver Antonio Williams throwing 28 yards to tight end Jake Briningstool for a third-quarter touchdown.