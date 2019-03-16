Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Mat Clark set career highs for innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (7) in No. 12 Clemson's 5-1 victory over Notre Dame to even the series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers upped their record to 14-4 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, while the Fighting Irish dropped to 7-10 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

Clark (4-0) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and no walks. He retired all 12 batters he faced in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Clark's ERA on the season, spanning 22 innings, now stands at 1.64.