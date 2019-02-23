Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 4-1, while the Keydets dropped to 2-4. It was the second all-time meeting between the two programs and first since 1916.

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Jordan Greene's two-run homer in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie and lifted No. 14 Clemson to an 8-6 victory over Virginia Military in the first game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Loyd belted a two-run homer, his first of the year, in the first inning.

In the third inning, the Tigers plated two runs, highlighted by Sam Hall's run-scoring double and Grayson Byrd's run-scoring single.

After the Keydets tied the score with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Clemson answered with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks in large part to five walks.

Jake Huggins blasted a three-run homer, his third of the season, in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score 6-6. But the Tigers answered again in the bottom of the seventh inning on Greene's two-run homer, his second of the season.

Mat Clark (2-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 1.2 innings with three strikeouts. Carson Spiers pitched the ninth inning to record his third save of the year.

Nathan Light (0-2) suffered the loss.

The series continues Saturday with the second game of the doubleheader this afternoon on ACC Network Extra.

