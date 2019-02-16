Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Felix Aberouette hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead South Alabama to a 4-3 win over No. 14 Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

The Jaguars improved to 1-2, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 2-1 on the season.

In the top of the fourth inning, Aberouette crushed a three-run homer, then Davis Sharpe answered with his first career long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut South Alabama's lead to 3-1.