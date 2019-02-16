Tigerillustrated.com

No. 14 Clemson drops game three 4-3 to South Alabama
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Felix Aberouette hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning to lead South Alabama to a 4-3 win over No. 14 Clemson in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.
The Jaguars improved to 1-2, while the Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 2-1 on the season.
In the top of the fourth inning, Aberouette crushed a three-run homer, then Davis Sharpe answered with his first career long ball in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut South Alabama's lead to 3-1.
After South Alabama tacked on a run in the fifth inning, Sharpe, in his first career game at the plate, blasted his second homer of the game, this time a two-run shot in the sixth inning.
Jaguar reliever Jase Dalton (1-0) earned the win despite giving up two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings pitched. Zach Greene pitched the final 3.1 innings to record his first save of the year.
Tiger starter Justin Wrobleski (0-1) suffered the loss in his first career appearance. He surrendered four hits, four runs and one walk with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.
The Tigers play two midweek home games, starting Tuesday at 4 p.m., against Charlotte. Fans can purchase a ticket for only $2.
