football

No. 2 Clemson survives in College Station 28-26

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- Despite being out-gained in total yardage, No. 2 Clemson held on to eek out a 28-26 win over Texas A&M Saturday night at Kyle Field.

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant threw for 205 yards on 12 of 17 passing and also served as the Tigers' top rusher with 54 yards o 15 carries.

Tigerillustrated.com will have more from Kyle Field later tonight.

