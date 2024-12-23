Swinney begins assessing the body of work of his defense

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

When Wes Goodwin was hired, there were quite a lot of folks in the business who had a lot of nice things to say about him. And he earned those compliments. He was a vital behind-the-scenes asset in scheming and diagnosing opponents' tendencies. Brent Venables did want to take him to Oklahoma.

But it was still a major gamble and we always included that fact when we assessed one of the most outside-the-box promotions in not just Clemson football history but college football history.

In some respect it's not fair to compare anyone to Venables, who made Clemson great with total command of his position.

But when the leadership and personality profile of his replacement is in many ways the precise opposite of what he presented -- and those ingredients were the foundation for the greatness under him -- it's almost unreasonable not to make the comparisons.

Which brings us to the present ...

