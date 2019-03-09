Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's 20 hits were its most since totaling 22 hits against Maine on Feb. 21, 2016.

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Tar Heels fell to 12-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.

CLEMSON -- No. 20 Clemson scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings and totaled 20 hits in its 17-3 victory over No. 3 North Carolina in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore on Saturday.

Sam Hall, Grayson Byrd and Bryar Hawkins all registered four hits. It marked the first time three Tigers had at least four hits in a game since April 20, 2003, when Herman Demmink, Kyle Frank and David Slevin accomplished the feat.

After the Tar Heels scored a run in the top of the first inning, Clemson responded with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on run-scoring singles by Byrd and Davis Sharpe.

The Tigers added four two-out runs in the second inning thanks to Byrd's two-run single, Kyle Wilkie's run-scoring double and Hawkins' run-scoring single.

After North Carolina scored a run in the top of the third inning, Clemson answered again with two runs, highlighted by Byrd's two-out, run-scoring double, then Hall hit a two-out, three-run double in the fourth inning.

The Tigers scored five runs in the fifth inning on Hawkins' two-run homer, his second of the season, and run-scoring singles by Hall, Logan Davidson and Byrd.

Sophomore lefty Mat Clark (3-0) earned the win in his second career start and first career ACC start, as he allowed four hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Tar Heel starter Tyler Baum (3-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded six runs on eight hits in 1.2 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.

