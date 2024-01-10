Much like it was against the Hurricanes, the Tigers watched as another conference foe put on an offensive clinic. In Coral Gables, Miami put together a 60-point half to give the Tigers their first conference loss. In Blacksburg, it was a 53-point half that became the catalyst for their third.

Behind Sean Pedulla's career-high 32 points, the Hokies' (10-5, 2-2) offense gave No. 21 Clemson (11-4, 1-3) more than it could handle in a third straight ACC loss, 87-72, Wednesday night in Blacksburg.

If Clemson's defensive performance against North Carolina was a step in the right direction, then Virginia Tech's 53 first-half points indicated things were again headed off course.

The Tigers entered the second half down nine, hoping to put out a heated Hokie attack.

Pedulla had different plans.

Pedulla scored 13 of his 32 points in the second half, leading all scorers. The junior guard hit several important shots to cut any Clemson momentum. Two of his six three-pointers came in the second half.

Pedulla wasn't alone in scorching the Tigers from deep, as Tyler Nickel added 24 of his own. Nickel went 5-7 from three, as Virginia Tech shot a collective 13-24 from beyond the arc.

As the Hokies found frequent success offensively, the Tigers struggled to keep up in the second half.

Against UNC, Clemson struggled to convert shots from deep. The final 20 minutes told a similar story Wednesday night.

After a strong first half where the Tigers hit 7 of their 13 shots from deep, they only mustered two conversions from three in the second half.

Four Tiger starters totaled double figures in scoring, but it was Ian Schieffelin leading the offensive charge with 15 points and eight rebounds while going 7-10 from the field.

Joseph Girard and Chauncey Wiggins each added 12 points, with PJ Hall logging 11 of his own.

Clemson led just once in the entire matchup, holding a 6-5 lead with 17:58 to go in the first half.

The Hokies shot 54.4-percent on the night, while the Tigers were just 44.4% from the floor.

With the loss, the Tigers have now dropped three straight in ACC play.

Brad Brownell falls to 9-12 all-time against Virginia Tech.

Clemson will return to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday to host Boston College (10-4, 1-2). The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET tip and will be televised by the ACC Network.

