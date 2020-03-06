CLEMSON | Adam Hackenberg lined a single to score James Parker for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning in No. 21 Clemson's 4-3 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 10-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The Eagles fell to 5-7 overall and 0-1 in ACC play.

Adam Hackenberg's clutch, eighth-inning hit lifted No. 21 Clemson past Boston College Friday. (Dawson Powers - Tigerillustrated.com)

The Eagles scored an unearned run in the first inning, then Dylan Brewer doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the second inning. Boston College regained the lead in the third inning on Joe Suozzi's two-out, run-scoring double, then it doubled its lead in the top of the sixth inning on Ramon Jimenez's double and error on the play. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Hackenberg hit a run-scoring single, then Chad Fairey hit a sacrifice fly to tie the score 3-3.