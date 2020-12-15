TigerIllustrated - No. 24 Clemson drops first game of the season in 66-60 loss to Va. Tech

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Al-Amir Dawes led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting at the free throw line. Five of Dawes’ six made field goals came from beyond the arc. In addition to sinking five 3-pointers, Dawes recorded three assists and a team-high four rebounds. Aamir Simms tabbed 15 points to go along with his three boards and went a perfect 6-for-6 on free throw attempts. Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre, who each registered three rebounds, finished with nine points and seven points, respectively.

At the 4:30 mark of the first half, Simms blocked a shot, and Trapp knocked down a three in transition, trimming the Hokies’ lead to 19-17. A few minutes later, Trapp assisted on a Dawes 3-pointer that provided Clemson with its first lead of the game at 24-23. Dawes hit another trey late in the first half, but a 9-3 Virginia Tech run to close out the half resulted in the Hokies leading 32-27 at the intermission. Early in the second half, Dawes netted a pull-up jumper, giving him 12 straight points for the Tigers. However, the Hokies proceeded to produce an 11-0 run after that, culminating in them going up 45-29 with 12:36 remaining. The Tigers came alive at that point and chipped away at their deficit. A pair of free throws by Simms with two minutes left pulled the Tigers to within two points, but the Hokies never gave up their lead down the stretch and came away with a 66-60 win.