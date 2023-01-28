No. 24 Clemson escapes Tallahassee with 82-81 win over Florida State
Chase Hunter’s 25 points in his return to the lineup led No. 24 Clemson to a come-from-behind win over Florida State Saturday night at the Donald Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.
Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!
With just 4.5 seconds remaining, Hunter drove to the basket and scored, absorbing contact and a foul from Matthew Cleveland in the process. Hunter converted at the line, giving Clemson an 82-81 lead, what would be enough as FSU would not convert at the other end as time expired.
ALSO SEE: Larry Williams' postgame thoughts
The Tigers (18-4, 10-1) maintained their footing atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, while FSU fell to 7-15 and 5-6 in league play.
Hunter’s 25 was bested by Hunter Tyson’s 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including a career-high six three-pointers. P.J. Hall also joined both in double figures, adding 17 points.
Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com
Clemson sizzled out of the gate, moving to an 11-0 lead, highlighted by two Tyson baskets from long range. Tyson would add another three-pointer moments later, scoring 12 of Clemson’s first 14 points.
Down 16-2 with just over eight minutes expired in the first half, FSU began to claw its way back after a Caleb Mills basket from long range. Darrin Green Jr. would quickly follow with a three-pointer of his own.
The Tigers’ poor shot selection in the second half of the first period, along with turnovers which allowed FSU to get into transition, afforded the home team to move its way back into this one with the Seminoles carrying a 34-33 lead into halftime after benefiting from 12 points off nine Clemson turnovers.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The ’Noles widened their lead at 39-33 to begin the second half before Clemson broke out a 7-0 run.
FSU remained in control for much of the second half. With 2:18 remaining, Mills drilled another three-pointer, giving FSU a 74-71 lead. It was the 13th basket from long range for the ‘Noles, a season-high.
On the next possession, Hunter responded with a pull-up jumper to pull the Tigers to within one.
With 9.2 seconds left, Hall went to the line after being shoved from behind. After converting both shots, the ‘Noles held just an 80-79 advantage. Cam Corhen missed one of two free throws on the other end, leaving FSU up by two. With 4.5 seconds left, that’s when Hunter’s aggressive drive to the basket for a score and a free throw conversion put the Tigers up for good.
Clemson shot 47.2% from the field and hit 10-of-32 (31.3%) from long range while converting 21-of-28 (75%) at the line. Tyson added seven rebounds while Hall grabbed a game-high 10 boards. True freshman forward R.J. Godfrey scored eight points on 3-for-3 shooting.
FSU shot 43.5% and connected on 13-of-30 (43.3%) from long range. The ‘Noles were 14-of-20 (72%) from the foul line. Cleveland's 18 points on 6-of-16 shooting led all FSU scorers.
Clemson remains on the road next Tuesday with a trip to Boston College (10-12, 4-7). The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. ET tip and will be televised by the ACC Network.
January DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!