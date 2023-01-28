The Tigers (18-4, 10-1) maintained their footing atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings, while FSU fell to 7-15 and 5-6 in league play.

With just 4.5 seconds remaining, Hunter drove to the basket and scored, absorbing contact and a foul from Matthew Cleveland in the process. Hunter converted at the line, giving Clemson an 82-81 lead, what would be enough as FSU would not convert at the other end as time expired.

Chase Hunter’s 25 points in his return to the lineup led No. 24 Clemson to a come-from-behind win over Florida State Saturday night at the Donald Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hunter’s 25 was bested by Hunter Tyson’s 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including a career-high six three-pointers. P.J. Hall also joined both in double figures, adding 17 points.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson sizzled out of the gate, moving to an 11-0 lead, highlighted by two Tyson baskets from long range. Tyson would add another three-pointer moments later, scoring 12 of Clemson’s first 14 points.

Down 16-2 with just over eight minutes expired in the first half, FSU began to claw its way back after a Caleb Mills basket from long range. Darrin Green Jr. would quickly follow with a three-pointer of his own.

The Tigers’ poor shot selection in the second half of the first period, along with turnovers which allowed FSU to get into transition, afforded the home team to move its way back into this one with the Seminoles carrying a 34-33 lead into halftime after benefiting from 12 points off nine Clemson turnovers.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The ’Noles widened their lead at 39-33 to begin the second half before Clemson broke out a 7-0 run.

FSU remained in control for much of the second half. With 2:18 remaining, Mills drilled another three-pointer, giving FSU a 74-71 lead. It was the 13th basket from long range for the ‘Noles, a season-high.

On the next possession, Hunter responded with a pull-up jumper to pull the Tigers to within one.

Our off topics forum

With 9.2 seconds left, Hall went to the line after being shoved from behind. After converting both shots, the ‘Noles held just an 80-79 advantage. Cam Corhen missed one of two free throws on the other end, leaving FSU up by two. With 4.5 seconds left, that’s when Hunter’s aggressive drive to the basket for a score and a free throw conversion put the Tigers up for good.