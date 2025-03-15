No. 4 Clemson outlasts Notre Dame in 11-7 win

The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 19-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Fighting Irish dropped to 10-6 overall and 0-5 in ACC play. The win was Clemson’s 17th in a row, tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in Tiger history.

CLEMSON -- No. 4 Clemson scored 10 runs on 11 hits in the first three innings in its 11-7 victory over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cam Cannarella hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, then Jacob Jarrell and Tristan Bissetta grounded two-out singles to score two more runs in the frame.

In the second inning, Dominic Listi ripped a run-scoring double, then Jarren Purify extended his hitting streak to 13 with a run-scoring triple. Clemson tacked on two more runs in the second inning on Cannarella’s run-scoring single and Jarrell’s bases-loaded walk to take a 7-0 lead.

The Fighting Irish scored four runs on two singles, a costly error and passed ball in the top of the third inning, then Cannarella responded with his third single of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Two batters later, Collin Priest belted a two-run homer, his third of the year.

Tryston McCladdie added a solo homer, his second of the year, in the fourth inning to give Clemson an 11-4 lead.

Connor Hincks lined a two-out, three-run double in the fifth inning to pull the Fighting Irish within four runs, but they could get no closer.

The Tigers outhit the Irish 12-5.

Nathan Dvorsky (3-0) pitched 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief to earn the win, while Reed Garris pitched 2.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Ethan Darden got the start for the Tigers, going four innings and allowing three hits, two earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts. Jacob McGovern (0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Joe Allen (0.2 IP) also drew relief work.

Notre Dame starter Jackson Dennies (2-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered seven runs on nine hits in 1.0 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACC Network Extra.