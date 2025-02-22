No. 8 Clemson edges VCU 4-3

The Tigers, who improved to 3-0 in the Clemson Baseball Invitational, upped their record to 5-1 on the season, while the Rams, who dropped to 0-2 in the Clemson Baseball Invitational, fell to 1-5 in 2025.

CLEMSON -- No. 8 Clemson scored four runs in the third inning and held on for a 4-3 victory over VCU at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

The Rams scored first on Trent Adelman’s two-out, run-scoring double in the second inning, then the Tigers tied the score in the third inning on Dominic Listi’s run-scoring single. Two batters later, Tryston McCladdie lined a two-run double to give Clemson the lead, then the Tigers tacked on their fourth run of the frame on a wild pitch.

VCU scored a run in the sixth inning, then Jacob Lee hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to cut Clemson’s lead in half.

The Rams outhit Clemson 7-5.

Tiger starter Ethan Darden (1-0) earned the win, as he gave up six hits, two runs and three walks with three strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Reed Garris pitched 3.0 innings to record his first career save.

VCU starter Brian Yetter (0-2) suffered the loss, as he yielded three hits, four runs (two earned) and two walks with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers play their fourth and final game of the Clemson Baseball Invitational on Sunday, as they host North Carolina A&T at 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra. VCU plays North Carolina A&T at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday at 10 a.m., as the Aggies are the designated home team.

