No. 8 Clemson falls to Ole Miss 15-5 in seven innings

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Ole Miss hit four homers in its 15-5 victory over No. 8 Clemson in seven innings in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field on Sunday afternoon. The game ended after the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule.

The Rebels improved to 2-1 in the tournament and season, while the Tigers dropped to 2-1 in the tournament and season.

The Rebels scored three runs in the first inning on Ryan Moerman’s three-run homer, then they scored four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Judd Utermark’s two-run homer.

Clemson scored its first run in the third inning on Dominic Listi’s sacrifice fly, then Josh Paino ripped a run-scoring single later in the frame.

Luke Hill belted a three-run homer in the top of fourth inning to extend the Rebels' lead.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Clemson scored two runs on singles by Andrew Ciufo and Listi, then Hill lined a solo homer, his second of the game, in the sixth inning.

Ole Miss added four runs in the seventh inning.

Clemson totaled 10 hits.

Will McCausland (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Tiger starter Justin LeGuernic (0-1) suffered the loss. The Tigers used eight pitchers on the afternoon.

The Tigers return to Clemson to host their home opener against Presbyterian on Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

