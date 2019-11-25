THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

From mid-January to September, one of the dominant talking points among the college football populace is expanding the College Football Playoff to eight teams.

From September to January ... not so much.

Being happy with the way things are right now is not a trendy way to go these days in general. In this culture of complaining, there always has to be a better way. We overreact on social media first and ask questions later. There has to be absolute certainty about absolutely everything right now.

With almost six years as the sample size, we can say this with something close to certainty:

If the object of the playoff is to identify the best team, there's no damn way the playoff should expand to eight teams.