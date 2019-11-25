News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 14:55:56 -0600') }} football Edit

No damn way

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

From mid-January to September, one of the dominant talking points among the college football populace is expanding the College Football Playoff to eight teams.

From September to January ... not so much.

Being happy with the way things are right now is not a trendy way to go these days in general. In this culture of complaining, there always has to be a better way. We overreact on social media first and ask questions later. There has to be absolute certainty about absolutely everything right now.

With almost six years as the sample size, we can say this with something close to certainty:

If the object of the playoff is to identify the best team, there's no damn way the playoff should expand to eight teams.

No. 3-ranked Clemson is in position to make an appearance in the College Football Playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.
No. 3-ranked Clemson is in position to make an appearance in the College Football Playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. (Getty)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}