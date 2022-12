The most common criticism of Dabo Swinney's choice to replace Brent Venables was, of course, Wes Goodwin's lack of experience.

It was impossible to ignore as Swinney made a choice that didn't have a similar precedent here, in college football, in football altogether, and maybe even in sports altogether.

The biggest skeptics of the decision advocated going out and hiring a decorated defensive coordinator from outside who had been through the wars. And Ohio State's acquisition of Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State was the most common example cited.