News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 16:56:07 -0600') }} football Edit

No time like the present

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

PHOENIX | It's lovely as usual out here in Scottsdale, Ariz., a place we've come to know and love with this being our third CFP visit over the last five seasons.

But on the menu for dinner tonight is a side of crow.

Reporters are generally quick to beat their chests when they've been right about something while conveniently ignoring the far more plentiful examples of being wrong about something.

So we're here today to acknowledge something:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}