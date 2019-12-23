THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

PHOENIX | It's lovely as usual out here in Scottsdale, Ariz., a place we've come to know and love with this being our third CFP visit over the last five seasons.

But on the menu for dinner tonight is a side of crow.

Reporters are generally quick to beat their chests when they've been right about something while conveniently ignoring the far more plentiful examples of being wrong about something.

So we're here today to acknowledge something: