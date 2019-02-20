Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 11:08:10 -0600') }} football Edit

North Carolina tight end on Clemson's radar

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A tight end in the vicinity picking up offers could be returning for a Clemson spring practice in the coming weeks.

Belmont (N.C.) Stuart Cramer's Kendall Karr said he is waiting to hear from the Tigers’ staff on interest and dates before scheduling a trip back to campus.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}