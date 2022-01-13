Dabo Swinney and Clemson fans have long memories, so in some ways 2008 really doesn't seem that long ago.

Swinney can probably still recite Pat Forde's appraisal of Clemson's decision to promote an inexperienced receivers coach to the top job:

"Swinney was part and parcel of a failed season, but somehow got a promotion out of the deal," Forde wrote. "Who knew that beating Duke and Virginia could lead to such ample rewards?"

Forde's grade on the hire, D-plus, provided in-house fodder for the football program for at least another decade; we recall seeing a graphic of it inside the facility a couple years ago. Heck, it might still be there.

So there's a legitimate foundation to the us-against-the-world thing that Swinney, his program and fan base relish.

But some of the early takes on Clemson in 2022 give us reason to pause as we assess the perception of this program from afar compared to how we view it more inside the bubble.