Last March, a college football preview magazine consulted us on Clemson's likeliest candidates to finish on the 2018 All-ACC team.

Quite a few positions were easy. One position was uniquely complicated.

That would be quarterback, where Kelly Bryant returned after leading the Tigers to 12 wins and a third consecutive CFP appearance. Bryant was MVP of Clemson's ACC championship-game destruction of Miami, so it was totally conceivable that he could be first-team All-ACC when all was said and done.