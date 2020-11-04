 Clemson football Clemson Tigers football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 13:06:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame's starting lineup and players' star ratings as recruits

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

FLASH SALE: It is Clemson - Notre Dame Week and we have the subscription DEAL Clemson fans have been waiting for!

Get 75% OFF your subscription to Tigerillustrated.com for a year, paying just $25!

*** OFFER expires tonight at midnight ***

Sign up HERE to take advantage of this special offer!

Past subscribers who wish to take advantage of this deal can sign up HERE.

No. 1-ranked Clemson (7-0, 6-0) is a few days away from facing its stiffest challenge of the season as it readies for a road trip to face No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0). The Tigers have not played a game in Notre Dame Stadium since the 1979 season.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Listed below Tigerillustrated.com takes a look at Notre Dame's starting lineup for this weekend and where those starters will billed as recruits out of high school by Rivals.com.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments

*** All players below were signed out of high school by the Irish with the exception of Nick McCloud, a transfer from N.C. State.

STARTERS ON NOTRE DAME's OFFENSE

STARTERS ON NOTRE DAME's DEFENSE

FLASH SALE: It is Clemson - Notre Dame Week and we have the subscription DEAL Clemson fans have been waiting for!

Get 75% OFF your subscription to Tigerillustrated.com for a year, paying just $25!

*** OFFER expires in two days ***

Sign up HERE to take advantage of this special offer!

Past subscribers who wish to take advantage of this deal can sign up HERE.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}