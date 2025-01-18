BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The news of Tom Allen's addition to Clemson's coaching staff isn't even a week old, so some honeymoon vibes are still present.

But the 54-year old now has a lot of work to do in a very short period of time ahead of the Tigers' spring practice. And the list is long ... from one-on-ones with players, film study and familiarizing himself with personnel to defensive staff meetings - scheme implementation and planning for spring practice.

There's also of course more work to do on building Clemson's offer board for defense.

NOW COMES TOM ALLEN's PERIOD OF ADJUSTMENT (For subscribers-only)