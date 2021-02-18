CLEMSON -- It's an absolute certainty that Clemson's opening showdown with Georgia will be treated with immense buildup.

It's also a given that the blockbuster matchup will be seen as yet another opportunity for people to bust on the ACC.

Saying the ACC needs to get better is not a tired old act; that's just the truth.

But dinging Clemson for its residence in the conference, somehow equating a generally lesser league as something the Tigers should have to answer for on a regular basis, has long since been rendered hogwash.