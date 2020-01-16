50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift!

Clemson veteran defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney announced Thursday his intention to remain with the Tigers for the 2020 season. The Beaufort (S.C.) native had been weighing whether to turn pro and bypass his final year of eligibility.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's recruiting class signees | Clemson's junior commitments

Pinckney did not play in the College Football Playoff's National Championship game in New Orleans earlier this week.

The former four-star recruit earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2019 in what was his first season as a starter on the Tigers' defensive front.



Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Rivals.com rated Pinckney 16th nationally among defensive tackle recruits in the winter of 2016.